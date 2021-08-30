BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Lowers Stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,578 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.09% of CGI worth $25,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of CGI by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,166,000 after buying an additional 38,696 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in CGI by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 483,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,168,000 after purchasing an additional 66,830 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in CGI by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in CGI by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,292,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,709,000 after purchasing an additional 493,873 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in CGI by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIB traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.97. 1,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,708. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.23. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.58 and a 12 month high of $92.59.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.29. CGI had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 19.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GIB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC upgraded shares of CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.27.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

