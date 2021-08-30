BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Raises Holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 48,084 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 1.16% of Everbridge worth $59,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in Everbridge by 29.0% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,124,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,251,000 after purchasing an additional 252,568 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 779.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 268,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,488,000 after buying an additional 237,600 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Everbridge by 37.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 486,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,896,000 after purchasing an additional 133,667 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Everbridge by 19.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 785,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,184,000 after purchasing an additional 128,914 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Everbridge by 29.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 555,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,326,000 after purchasing an additional 127,846 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 2,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.67, for a total value of $426,412.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,525.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $85,950.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,156 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,752. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EVBG stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $152.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,596. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Everbridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $178.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.56 and a beta of 0.74.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.26. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EVBG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Everbridge to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.90.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

