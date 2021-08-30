BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Raises Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 467,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,981 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.12% of V.F. worth $38,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VFC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in V.F. by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 245,093 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,108,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 14,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,242,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in V.F. by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on V.F. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. V.F. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.38.

VFC stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.20. The company had a trading volume of 18,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.42. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.05 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

