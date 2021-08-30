BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,024 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.74% of Nevro worth $42,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVRO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,694,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $654,911,000 after buying an additional 666,384 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Nevro by 1,523.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,878,000 after purchasing an additional 153,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nevro by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,847,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $536,762,000 after purchasing an additional 127,573 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Nevro by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 318,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,495,000 after purchasing an additional 87,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Nevro in the 1st quarter worth about $11,160,000.

Shares of NYSE NVRO traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.35. 1,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,458. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -60.44 and a beta of 1.06. Nevro Corp. has a one year low of $99.54 and a one year high of $188.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.06.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.83 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. Nevro’s revenue was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVRO. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Nevro from $210.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nevro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.17.

In other Nevro news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $1,153,848.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D Keith Grossman bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.07 per share, for a total transaction of $735,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

