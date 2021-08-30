BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Reduces Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,473 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,578 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $76,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,428,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,025,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Danaher by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 145,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,758,000 after purchasing an additional 32,661 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Danaher by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 27,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $5.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $324.60. 18,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,438,190. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $192.51 and a 52-week high of $323.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.93.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.