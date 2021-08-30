BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 146,971 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 146,971 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.08% of Newmont worth $41,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Newmont by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 21,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Newmont by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 47,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Newmont by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 165,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after purchasing an additional 31,551 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 102,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after buying an additional 16,255 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $280,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,361,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $628,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,756.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,097 shares of company stock worth $1,682,137 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.63.

Newmont stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.69. The stock had a trading volume of 119,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,556,423. The firm has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.96. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $54.18 and a one year high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

