BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 149,442 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 498,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 149,442 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.37% of Entegris worth $61,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Entegris during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Entegris during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.20.

In related news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 23,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total transaction of $2,766,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 69,316 shares of company stock valued at $8,345,710 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENTG traded up $0.88 on Monday, hitting $120.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,249. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.45. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.51 and a 52-week high of $126.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

