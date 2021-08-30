BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 2,036 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.05% of Humana worth $30,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 4.4% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 10.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 60.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 21.7% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $406.47. 1,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,360. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $436.78. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.22 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44. The firm has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 21.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

HUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.65.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

