BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 28,518 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 778,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,518 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 2.72% of Plexus worth $71,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Plexus by 122.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Plexus by 6.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Plexus by 6.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Plexus by 1.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX raised its stake in Plexus by 1.6% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 14,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director J Joel Quadracci bought 2,840 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.02 per share, for a total transaction of $249,976.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,167 shares in the company, valued at $102,719.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PLXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Fox-Davies Capital upgraded Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James set a $85.73 target price on Plexus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plexus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.12.

PLXS stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.76. The stock had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,521. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.20. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $64.35 and a twelve month high of $101.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Plexus had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $814.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Plexus Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

