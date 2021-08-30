BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 316,851 Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,327,674 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 316,851 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.93% of VEON worth $29,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEON. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in VEON by 1,735.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,242 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in VEON by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in VEON by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of VEON by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,231 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of VEON by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,737 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 17,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.56% of the company’s stock.

VEON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of VEON from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VEON has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.12.

Shares of VEON stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.13. The company had a trading volume of 149,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,800,241. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79. VEON Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $2.20.

About VEON

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

