BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 39,118 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,623,997 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 39,118 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for approximately 0.9% of BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.10% of NIKE worth $250,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in NIKE by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $167.35. 36,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,282,398. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.32. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.21 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38. The firm has a market cap of $264.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Argus raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.