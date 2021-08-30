BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 6,605 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,605 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.08% of Fastenal worth $23,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,817,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,413,000 after acquiring an additional 792,222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Fastenal by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,142,000 after acquiring an additional 446,048 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,996,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,896,000 after acquiring an additional 102,764 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 5.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,464,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,293,000 after acquiring an additional 403,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Fastenal by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,001,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,036,000 after acquiring an additional 50,834 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $56.08. The stock had a trading volume of 7,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,151,486. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $56.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.99.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

In related news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 15,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $846,904.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,681 shares of company stock valued at $4,860,165 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FAST. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.