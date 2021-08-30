BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 81,425 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 380,688 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 81,425 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.83% of AtriCure worth $30,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in AtriCure during the second quarter worth about $717,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in AtriCure by 17.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,839 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AtriCure by 4.1% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 158,352 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AtriCure by 10.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,712 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in AtriCure by 335.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 101,285 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,035,000 after acquiring an additional 78,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC remained flat at $$74.48 during midday trading on Monday. 1,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,635. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -58.65 and a beta of 1.07. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.04 and a 12-month high of $85.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

In other AtriCure news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,603,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 3,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $236,259.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,948 shares of company stock worth $5,900,226. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

