BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 900,259 Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,785,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900,259 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.60% of Fisker worth $34,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Fisker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Fisker by 892.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Fisker in the first quarter worth $69,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Fisker by 183.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Fisker during the first quarter worth $549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSR traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.57. The company had a trading volume of 84,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,324,930. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.10 and a beta of 0.96. Fisker Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $31.96.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Fisker Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

FSR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Fisker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fisker from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fisker in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.18.

In other news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $411,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Geeta Gupta sold 561,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $10,019,675.48. Corporate insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

