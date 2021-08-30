BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Takes Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,556,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,827,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.10% of NIO as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in NIO by 20.5% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in NIO by 3.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NIO by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in NIO by 3.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NIO by 77.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. 28.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NIO traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.79. The stock had a trading volume of 586,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,446,688. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.97. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99. The company has a market cap of $57.73 billion, a PE ratio of -44.76 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.48.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. Research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BOCOM International assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC raised shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.96.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

