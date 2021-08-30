BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Trims Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,361 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.24% of DaVita worth $30,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 72.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 133.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 29.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 17.8% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $130.76. 1,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,475. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.85 and a 12 month high of $136.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.29.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.60.

In related news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $4,960,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,663,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total transaction of $627,617.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,161.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,963 shares of company stock worth $5,741,151 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

