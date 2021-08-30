BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Short Interest Update

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 289,900 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the July 29th total of 215,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 424,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of BNPQY stock opened at $31.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $35.31.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $14.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 7.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BNP Paribas will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BNP Paribas to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from €60.00 ($70.59) to €62.00 ($72.94) in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BNP Paribas from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of BNP Paribas to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from €50.00 ($58.82) to €57.00 ($67.06) in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of BNP Paribas to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.03.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

