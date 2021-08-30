BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Short Interest Update

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 289,900 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the July 29th total of 215,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 424,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of BNPQY stock opened at $31.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $35.31.
BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $14.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 7.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BNP Paribas will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BNP Paribas Company Profile
BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.
