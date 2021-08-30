BOA Acquisition (NYSE:BOAS) Trading 0.1% Higher

BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAS) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.64 and last traded at $9.63. 1,202 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 26,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.62.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.67.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BOA Acquisition stock. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. ATW Spac Management LLC owned 0.05% of BOA Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOA Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

