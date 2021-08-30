BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Purchases 6,966 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,695 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,966 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.2% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in Microsoft by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,829,372,000 after buying an additional 6,168,906 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Microsoft by 14,603.6% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,044,509,000 after buying an additional 4,400,073 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $3,002,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 1,065.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,969,169 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $700,041,000 after buying an additional 2,714,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,271,347,000 after buying an additional 2,433,232 shares in the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $299.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $305.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 20th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.39.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

