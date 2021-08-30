Bonhill Group (LON:BONH) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Bonhill Group Plc (LON:BONH)’s stock price rose 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 11.25 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.25 ($0.15). Approximately 189,437 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 198,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11 ($0.14).

BONH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Bonhill Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Bonhill Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.09 million and a PE ratio of -0.85.

In other news, insider Jon Kempster bought 68,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,450 ($18.94) per share, with a total value of £1,000,297 ($1,306,894.43).

Bonhill Group Plc, a B2B media company, provides business insight, analysis, and networking and research in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers InvestmentNews, which provides content, data, and information to advisers; Portfolio Adviser that delivers timely and insightful news and analysis; What Investment, a consumer monthly magazine for private investors who manage investments held in pensions and investment wrappers, as well as individual equities and property; and Expert Investor, which delivers news, insights, and analysis to fund selectors, institutional and wholesale investors, and high-net-worth advisers.

