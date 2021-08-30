Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,487.24.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,408,243.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,305.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,189.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,589.00 and a 52-week high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($10.81) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

