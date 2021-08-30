Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $294.63 Million

Brokerages predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) will report $294.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $280.00 million to $306.32 million. Boot Barn reported sales of $184.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

BOOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.10 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.55.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $88.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 2.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.96. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $25.91 and a 52 week high of $93.25.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $245,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Love sold 5,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $493,605.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,315,349 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 409.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Boot Barn by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boot Barn by 3,254.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

