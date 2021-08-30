BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.13% of BorgWarner worth $15,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.36.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $43.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.73. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.30 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.69.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $248,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 127,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,066,889.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

