BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,239 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,919,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 10.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 12.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after buying an additional 15,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 27.0% during the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $248,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 127,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,066,889.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BWA stock opened at $43.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.53. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.30 and a 1 year high of $55.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.73.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BWA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.36.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

