BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $248,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,066,889.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BWA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.36.

BorgWarner stock opened at $43.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.73. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.30 and a twelve month high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

