Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) Short Interest Update

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the July 29th total of 5,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:BRQS opened at $0.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.85. Borqs Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $3.35.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Borqs Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Borqs Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Borqs Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Borqs Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Borqs Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. 1.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Borqs Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on software, development services, and products that provides Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in China, India, the United States, and internationally. The company offers commercial grade Android platform software and service solutions to address vertical market segment needs through the targeted BorqsWare software platform solutions.

