BOSAGORA (BOA) Market Cap Tops $34.21 Million

BOSAGORA (CURRENCY:BOA) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One BOSAGORA coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BOSAGORA has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. BOSAGORA has a total market cap of $34.21 million and approximately $951,652.00 worth of BOSAGORA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BOSAGORA

BOA is a coin. It was first traded on May 16th, 2019. BOSAGORA’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,595,031 coins. BOSAGORA’s official message board is medium.com/bosagora . BOSAGORA’s official Twitter account is @BOSAGORA1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOSAGORA’s official website is www.bosagora.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BOSAGORA focuses on establishing a decentralized blockchain platform that can implement a democratic decision-making process based on Trust Contracts and Congress Network. Based on Consensus Algorithm, BOSAGORA aims to develop and release an open membership program that any BOSAGORA user can participate, and decentralized node program that can be operated separately. Furthermore, it plans to develop Trust Contracts for users to experience BOSAGORA platform environment. “

Buying and Selling BOSAGORA

