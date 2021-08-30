Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) Shares Gap Up to $33.64

Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.64, but opened at $36.85. Boston Omaha shares last traded at $36.85, with a volume of 10 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised Boston Omaha from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Boston Omaha alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 14.64, a current ratio of 14.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.42.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $14.18 million for the quarter. Boston Omaha had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 228.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOMN. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Boston Omaha by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Boston Omaha by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,126,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,314,000 after buying an additional 173,523 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Boston Omaha during the 1st quarter valued at about $503,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 76.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 9,113 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 35,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN)

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company provides high-speed internet service to approximately 7,000 subscribers in communities in southern Arizona; and 10,000 subscribers in Salt Lake City, Park City, Ogden, Provo, and surrounding communities.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.