Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.01 Billion

Equities analysts expect Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) to post sales of $3.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.02 billion. Boston Scientific reported sales of $2.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year sales of $12.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.97 billion to $12.06 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.72 billion to $13.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.48.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $68,409.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,077.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 41,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $1,842,447.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 480,223 shares of company stock valued at $21,018,885 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,044,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,439,000 after purchasing an additional 124,393 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 6.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 107,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 19.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 11.8% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $44.80 on Monday. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.96. The company has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

