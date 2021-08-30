Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $218.54 Million

Analysts expect that Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) will report sales of $218.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for BOX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $218.70 million and the lowest is $218.43 million. BOX posted sales of $196.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOX will report full-year sales of $858.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $857.72 million to $859.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $950.77 million, with estimates ranging from $933.40 million to $963.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. BOX had a negative return on equity of 21.15% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on BOX in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $25.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.87. BOX has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $27.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $375,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,212,900 shares in the company, valued at $30,334,629. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynrock Lake LP acquired a new stake in BOX during the first quarter worth $13,011,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in BOX by 124.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 263,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 145,968 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in BOX by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 357,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in BOX by 3.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 320,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in BOX by 46.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 101,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

