Brad A. Lich Sells 26,496 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Stock

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $2,999,082.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of EMN traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.84. 450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,394. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $72.02 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.26.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.88%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.0% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 28.9% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.6% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 16,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on EMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.54.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

