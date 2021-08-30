Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 395.80 ($5.17).

A number of analysts have issued reports on BRW shares. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

BRW stock opened at GBX 391 ($5.11) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 365.90. Brewin Dolphin has a one year low of GBX 223.50 ($2.92) and a one year high of GBX 399.50 ($5.22).

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

