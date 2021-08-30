Brian K. Ferraioli Buys 4,902 Shares of Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) Stock

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 4,902 shares of Atlas Technical Consultants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.86 per share, for a total transaction of $48,333.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATCX traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $9.93. The company had a trading volume of 9,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,662. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.38. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $15.40. The company has a market cap of $367.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.35.

Get Atlas Technical Consultants alerts:

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.16). Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative return on equity of 18.40% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. Analysts expect that Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATCX shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atlas Technical Consultants by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 11,995 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 11,338 shares in the last quarter. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.