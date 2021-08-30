Bridgetown (NASDAQ:BTWN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.71

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $9.72, with a volume of 64 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marcho Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bridgetown in the first quarter worth about $61,031,000. MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Bridgetown during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,393,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bridgetown by 599.2% during the 2nd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,048,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,614,000 after purchasing an additional 898,803 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bridgetown by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 195,943 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bridgetown during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

