Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Position Boosted by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,167 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $35,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth about $7,292,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 366,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 27.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 314,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,004,000 after acquiring an additional 67,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BFAM traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $143.97. The company had a trading volume of 146,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 404.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.34. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $441.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $116,010.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,121 shares in the company, valued at $14,518,405.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total transaction of $1,440,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,423,505. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BFAM shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.88.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

