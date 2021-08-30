Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc Acquires 37,935 Shares

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 37,935 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $431,700.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 5,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.43 per share, for a total transaction of $57,150.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 14,191 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.39 per share, for a total transaction of $161,635.49.

On Friday, August 13th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 6,223 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $71,253.35.

On Thursday, August 5th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 1,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.26 per share, with a total value of $11,260.00.

BCOV traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $11.43. The company had a trading volume of 112,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,163. Brightcove Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $25.26. The company has a market cap of $466.48 million, a PE ratio of 51.96, a PEG ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.67.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Brightcove had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 14.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCOV. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in Brightcove by 42.3% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,100,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,788 shares during the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 22.2% in the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,920,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,256,000 after buying an additional 712,335 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 18.9% in the second quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,030,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,486,000 after buying an additional 481,377 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the first quarter valued at about $9,675,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 12.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,939,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,187,000 after buying an additional 333,309 shares during the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCOV has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Brightcove from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brightcove presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

