Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc Buys 5,000 Shares

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.43 per share, with a total value of $57,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Brightcove alerts:

On Thursday, August 26th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 37,935 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $431,700.30.

On Monday, August 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 14,191 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.39 per share, for a total transaction of $161,635.49.

On Friday, August 13th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 6,223 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $71,253.35.

On Thursday, August 5th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 1,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.26 per share, for a total transaction of $11,260.00.

NASDAQ BCOV traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $11.43. 112,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,163. Brightcove Inc. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $25.26. The firm has a market cap of $466.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a PEG ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.67.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Brightcove had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Brightcove from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Brightcove in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brightcove in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Brightcove by 134.6% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Brightcove by 165.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brightcove

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.