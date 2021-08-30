Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 1,627 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.06% of NorthWestern worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NorthWestern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in NorthWestern by 581.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in NorthWestern by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NWE opened at $63.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NorthWestern Co. has a 12 month low of $47.43 and a 12 month high of $70.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.17.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $298.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is 74.03%.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $186,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $68,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $382,825 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NWE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

