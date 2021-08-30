Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 3,056 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 17,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 4.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 27,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 8.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 556,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,362,000 after purchasing an additional 41,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 9.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $264,296.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares in the company, valued at $13,843,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,014 shares of company stock valued at $352,963. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GDDY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lowered GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.92.

Shares of GDDY opened at $74.12 on Monday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.66 and a 52-week high of $93.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.18, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.26 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 277.41%. GoDaddy’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

