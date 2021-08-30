Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 9,718 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,718 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bluestein R H & Co. raised its position in shares of The New York Times by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of The New York Times by 8.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of The New York Times by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of The New York Times by 4.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in shares of The New York Times by 100.0% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYT stock opened at $50.74 on Monday. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $58.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.88 and a beta of 0.79.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The New York Times had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The New York Times’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

