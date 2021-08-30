Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $80,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FSTA stock opened at $43.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.03. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 12 month low of $36.80 and a 12 month high of $44.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.