Brinker Capital Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 261.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

TSN stock opened at $78.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.82 and a 12 month high of $82.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.55.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

In other news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.