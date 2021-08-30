Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 6,671 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 57.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,334 shares of the LED producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Cree were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CREE. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Cree by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,663,314 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,044,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,992 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Cree by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,558,203 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $250,525,000 after purchasing an additional 686,269 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cree by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 740,523 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $80,072,000 after purchasing an additional 407,464 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cree by 274.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 330,952 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $35,785,000 after purchasing an additional 242,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cree by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 298,943 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $32,325,000 after purchasing an additional 165,747 shares in the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CREE shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut Cree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Cree from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Cree from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.50.

NASDAQ CREE opened at $86.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Cree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.39 and a 12 month high of $129.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.96.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.81 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 83.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cree Profile

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. It operates through the following segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment products consists of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices and RF devices based on silicon (Si) and wide bandgap semiconductor materials.

