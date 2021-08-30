Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $1.53 Million Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 44.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,943 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BTI. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1,345.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 249.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BTI stock opened at $37.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The company has a market cap of $79.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BTI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco has an average rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

