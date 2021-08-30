Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $1.59 Million Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,879 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MUFG. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 29,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,327 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 793,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 24,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. 1.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $5.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $70.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.99. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $6.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.42.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 5.29%.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

