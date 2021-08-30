Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,179 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 39,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,842,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Newfoundland Capital Management lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 2,495.3% during the 1st quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 100,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 96,293 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

PAGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. PagSeguro Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

NYSE PAGS opened at $60.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.92. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $34.92 and a 52-week high of $62.83. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 90.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.56.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. PagSeguro Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

