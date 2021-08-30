Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 82.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,692 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 178.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $126.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.23. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $109.07 and a 12-month high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.