Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 108,262 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 129.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 155.2% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in ASE Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in ASE Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in ASE Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASE Technology stock opened at $9.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $9.62.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 14.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. ASE Technology’s payout ratio is currently 20.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

