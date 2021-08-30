Brinker Capital Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,833 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 68.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 95.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENB opened at $39.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.38. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $41.13. The firm has a market cap of $79.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.6645 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 147.51%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENB. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.54.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

