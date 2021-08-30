Brinker Capital Investments LLC Increases Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Insperity by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,469,000 after purchasing an additional 222,761 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Insperity by 28.9% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,778,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,668,000 after purchasing an additional 622,496 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Insperity by 70.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,208,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,202,000 after purchasing an additional 500,366 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Insperity by 1.8% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,017,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,206,000 after purchasing an additional 18,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Insperity by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSP stock opened at $110.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.51. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $111.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 180.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.85%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NSP. TheStreet raised shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 target price on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Insperity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.77.

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 16,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,553,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at $187,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $1,502,000.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,761 shares of company stock worth $4,747,227. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

